How Does a Gender and Sexuality Journalist Work?

Our guest on this week’s episode is Slate’s own Christina Cauterucci, a journalist who covers issues of gender and sexuality. Cauterucci leads us through her backstory, explaining how her time writing a local Washington, D.C., queer blog led to her current writing career. She also discusses what it’s like to work at Slate, whether she’s trying to turn around multiple blog posts or reporting out a longer story. Along the way, she touches on a variety of other topics, including what it’s like to deal with online harassment and how the Trump presidency has shaped her days.