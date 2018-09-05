In 1987, Judge Bork’s Nomination Process Was Not Smooth Sailing

The Nomination of Judge Bork, Part 2
President Reagan saw Judge Bork as a clear choice for the Supreme Court, but it wasn’t quite so clear to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
This episode of Whistlestop travels back to Sept. 15, 1987 and into the Kennedy Caucus Room where was Associate Justice nominee Robert Bork begins his five days of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
