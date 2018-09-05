In 1987, Judge Bork’s Nomination Process Was Not Smooth Sailing

Listen to Whistlestop via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play or wherever you get your podcasts.

Advertisement



This episode of Whistlestop travels back to Sept. 15, 1987 and into the Kennedy Caucus Room where was Associate Justice nominee Robert Bork begins his five days of testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Whistlestop is Slate’s podcast about presidential history. Hosted by Political Gabfest panelist John Dickerson, each installment will revisit memorable moments from America's presidential carnival.

Love Slate podcasts? Listen longer with Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, ad-free versions, exclusive podcasts and more. Start your two-week free trial at slate.com/podcastplus.