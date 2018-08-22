Roe v. Wade–related Tension Has Existed for Multiple Generations of Supreme Court History

The Bidding of Biden to Boo Bork
When Justice Powell announced his resignation, President Reagan realized he had an opportunity to score major cultural points with his party.
This episode of Whistlestop travels back to June 26, 1987, when President Reagan learned that the swing vote on the Supreme Court, Justice Lewis Powell, was going to step down, so a judicial nomination would be due.
