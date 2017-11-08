How Breaking News Broke Our Brains

A Year Spent in Panic-Inducing Bubbles
How push notifications changed and shaped our lives one year after Trump’s election.
To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan chats with Slate’s Laura Bennett and Allison Benedikt about the cover story they co-edited this week, “The Year in Push Alerts: How Breaking News Became Our Lives.”
Podcast production by Jayson De Leon.