Guilty Pleasure: Styx’s “Babe”

Just as art collector Peggy Cooper Cafritz was about to publish a book about the work of black artists she has championed, she died suddenly; Kurt Andersen hears from some people who will miss her the most. Writer Richard Klin admits his love for one of the more schmaltzy ballads of the ’70s: “Babe” by Styx. Kevin Hall has a rare psychological condition known as the Truman Show disorder, which means he has delusions that he’s starring in a reality show. He joins Kurt along with journalist Mary Pilon, who just wrote a book about him. And finally, Joe Weisberg, co-creator of The Americans, and his brother Jacob Weisberg, host of Trumpcast (and chairman and editor in chief of the Slate Group), join Kurt to talk about how both their projects were jolted by the Trump–Russia imbroglio.