 Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler on working with Ryan Coogler and Beyonce.

Hannah Beachler on Creating Wakanda and Beyoncé’s Lemonade

Hannah Beachler on Creating Wakanda and Beyoncé's Lemonade

Feb. 23 2018 2:24 PM

Black Panther Production Designer Hannah Beachler

On bringing Wakanda to life and what it’s like working with Ryan Coogler and Beyoncé.

Hannah Beachler.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler about her process when taking on new films, creating the imagery of Wakanda, and more. Also, Gene Demby, host of NPR’s Code Switch, comes on to discuss the hype around Black Panther.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.