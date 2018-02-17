 A spoiler-filled review of Black Panther, the politics of Wakanda vs. black America, and more.

Could Black Panther Become the African Game of Thrones? A Spoiler-Filled Discussion.

Feb. 17 2018 5:10 PM

Wakanda Forever

Three critics hold a spoiler-filled discussion of Black Panther.

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, and Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia
Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, and Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

Photo illustration by Slate. Stills from Marvel Studios.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by producer Veralyn WIlliams and chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie for a spoiler-filled review of Black Panther. They discuss the politics of Wakanda vs. black America, what makes the movie’s fight scenes so compelling, and much more.

