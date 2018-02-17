Could Black Panther Become the African Game of Thrones? A Spoiler-Filled Discussion.

Wakanda Forever
Three critics hold a spoiler-filled discussion of Black Panther.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by producer Veralyn WIlliams and chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie for a spoiler-filled review of Black Panther. They discuss the politics of Wakanda vs. black America, what makes the movie’s fight scenes so compelling, and much more.
Check out:
- Jamelle’s review of Black Panther in Slate
- Aisha’s chat with Wesley Snipes about Blade and trying, unsuccessfully, to bring Black Panther to the big screen more than 20 years ago
- Aisha writes about the 1977 film Abar, the First Black Superman in Slate
- Represent’s conversation with Black Panther’s costume designer, Ruth E. Carter
- Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi
- The documentary Bound: Africans vs African Americans
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli