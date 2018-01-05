The Winner of The Great American Baking Show Weighs in on Her Season’s Sudden Cancellation

Hollywood Women Respond to #MeToo
We discuss the anti-harassment initiative Time’s Up and talk to Great American Baking Show winner Vallery Lomas about her season’s sudden cancellation.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and New York Times film writer Monica Castillo discuss Time’s Up, an ambitious new initiative for fighting sexual misconduct driven by women in the entertainment industry. Then, Vallery Lomas, the winner of The Great American Baking Show Season 3, joins us to talk about her love of baking and the effect of the show’s sudden cancellation when sexual harassment surfaced against one of its judges.
Check out:
- Time’s Up’s recommendations on addressing sexual discrimination, harassment, and assault
- “Hollywood’s Official Response to #MeToo Is Off to a Rocky Start” by Slate’s Christina Cauterucci
- Our “Recognize” segment about The Great American Baking Show with Kristen Meinzer
- Vallery Lomas’ Foodie in New York adventures
- ABC’s Facebook announcement of Lomas’ win
- The allegations against celebrity chef Johnny Iuzzini
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli