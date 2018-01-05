 Great American Baking Show winner Vallery Lomas on the show’s canceled season.

The Winner of The Great American Baking Show Weighs in on Her Season’s Sudden Cancellation

Jan. 5 2018 1:23 PM

Hollywood Women Respond to #MeToo

We discuss the anti-harassment initiative Time’s Up and talk to Great American Baking Show winner Vallery Lomas about her season’s sudden cancellation.

Vallery Lomas
Vallery Lomas.

Photo illustration by Slate. Images by Thinkstock and © ABC.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris and New York Times film writer Monica Castillo discuss Time’s Up, an ambitious new initiative for fighting sexual misconduct driven by women in the entertainment industry. Then, Vallery Lomas, the winner of The Great American Baking Show Season 3, joins us to talk about her love of baking and the effect of the show’s sudden cancellation when sexual harassment surfaced against one of its judges.

Check out:

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.