Problematic Host Moshe Kasher on Being a White Comedian Who Talks Openly About Race

Comedian Moshe Kasher
On his new Comedy Central show Problematic, the legacy of The Champs podcast, and navigating discussions about race while white.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to comedian Moshe Kasher about his new Comedy Central show Problematic, the legacy of The Champs podcast, and talking openly about race, identity, and cultural appropriation. And on our “Recognize” segment, Panoply producer and By The Book co-host Kristen Meinzer shares her love of the The Great British Bake Off and its U.S. companion The Great American Baking Show.
Check out:
- Slate on how ABC’s The Great Holiday Baking Show compared to the beloved British original
- The New York Times’ coverage of Nadiya Hussain’s Great British Bake Off victory: “Muslim Winner of Baking Contest Defies Prejudice in Britain”
- Moshe Kasher’s book Kasher in the Rye: The True Tale of a White Boy from Oakland Who Became a Drug Addict, Criminal, Mental Patient, and Then Turned 16
- Moshe’s recent panel on Islamophobia, featuring The Daily Show’s Hasan Minhaj on Problematic
- Comedian/actress Tiffany Haddish her journey to comedy through family turmoil and the Los Angeles foster care system on The Champs podcast
- The Champs interview with the late comedian Charlie Murphy
- Uproxx’s look back at the mark The Champs podcast made after their final episode
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli