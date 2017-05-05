 Moshe Kasher on Comedy Central’s Problematic, The Champs podcast, and talking about race.

Problematic Host Moshe Kasher on Being a White Comedian Who Talks Openly About Race

Problematic Host Moshe Kasher on Being a White Comedian Who Talks Openly About Race

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
May 5 2017 1:38 PM

Comedian Moshe Kasher

On his new Comedy Central show Problematic, the legacy of The Champs podcast, and navigating discussions about race while white.

Moshe Kasher
Moshe Kasher

Photo illustration by Slate. Image via Maury Phillips/Getty Images for Funny or Die.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to comedian Moshe Kasher about his new Comedy Central show Problematic, the legacy of The Champs podcast, and talking openly about race, identity, and cultural appropriation. And on our “Recognize” segment, Panoply producer and By The Book co-host Kristen Meinzer shares her love of the The Great British Bake Off and its U.S. companion The Great American Baking Show.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

 

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.