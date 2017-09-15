Big Freedia on Black, Queer Identity and Life as the Queen of Bounce

Big Freedia Comes to Slay
The Queen of Bounce on Big Freedia Bounces Back, cultural appropriation, and the lingering effects of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris sits down with Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, to discuss the latest season of her Fuse show, Big Freedia Bounces Back, and much more.
Check out:
- Our Insecure recap episode
- New music from the Queen of Bounce
- Big Freedia’s appearance on Beyoncé’s Formation tour
- Washington Post: “Beyoncé Controversially Sampled New Orleans Culture in ‘Lemonade.’ Now She’s Being Sued for It”
- Paris Is Burning, a documentary about drag queens living in New York City
- The Falicia Blakely story and the film that depicts what happened to her, When Love Kills
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli