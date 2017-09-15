 The star of Big Freedia Bounces Back on black, queer identity and more.

Big Freedia on Black, Queer Identity and Life as the Queen of Bounce

Big Freedia on Black, Queer Identity and Life as the Queen of Bounce

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
Sept. 15 2017 10:46 AM

Big Freedia Comes to Slay

The Queen of Bounce on Big Freedia Bounces Back, cultural appropriation, and the lingering effects of Hurricane Katrina on New Orleans.

Musician Big Freedia attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS)
Musician Big Freedia attends the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 in Los Angeles.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris sits down with Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, to discuss the latest season of her Fuse show, Big Freedia Bounces Back, and much more.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.