Janicza Bravo on Her “Weird” New Movie Lemon and Directing Atlanta’s “Juneteenth” Episode

Detroit and Filmmaker Janicza Bravo
The director talks about her “weird” new movie Lemon, directing Atlanta’s “Juneteenth” episode, and challenging what it means to be a black female filmmaker.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks Janicza Bravo, about her new movie Lemon, challenging what it means to be a black female filmmaker, and directing that great episode of Atlanta, “Juneteenth.” Also, Slate’s chief political correspondent, Jamelle Bouie, joins us for the second week in a row, to discuss Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit.
Check out:
- Aisha separates fact from fiction in Detroit
- Read why theses academics believe Detroit Is the most irresponsible and dangerous movie of the year
- Jamelle recommends watching Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing instead of Detroit
- Slate’s Dana Stevens on who gets to make art out of black pain
- Aisha talking about Detroit on NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour
- Janicza Bravo’s first short film, Eat
- The A.V. Club’s review of Atlanta’s “Juneteenth” episode
- The six short stories that made Janicza feel represented on-screen: Wild Tales
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli