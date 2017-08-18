 Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit and Lemon director Janicza Bravo.

Janicza Bravo on Her “Weird” New Movie Lemon and Directing Atlanta’s “Juneteenth” Episode

Aug. 18 2017 1:00 PM

Detroit and Filmmaker Janicza Bravo

The director talks about her “weird” new movie Lemon, directing Atlanta’s “Juneteenth” episode, and challenging what it means to be a black female filmmaker.

170818_REP_JaniczaBravo
John Boyega as Melvin Dismukes in Detroit.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image via Annapurna Pictures.

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks Janicza Bravo, about her new movie Lemon, challenging what it means to be a black female filmmaker, and directing that great episode of Atlanta, “Juneteenth.” Also, Slate’s chief political correspondent, Jamelle Bouie, joins us for the second week in a row, to discuss Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.