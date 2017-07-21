From Ramadan to the Hijab, How Aymann Ismail’s New Series Tackles Muslim American Experiences

13 Reasons Why and “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?”
We discuss the controversial Netflix show’s depictions of suicide and sexual assault. Then, an interview with the host of Slate’s new docuseries about Muslim American identity.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Slate’s Aymann Ismail about his new video series, “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?,” which seeks to uncover new and different perspectives on Muslim American identity today. But first, Veralyn Williams and Marissa Martinelli weigh the pros and cons of Netflix’s controversial 13 Reasons Why, including its depictions of suicide and sexual assault.
If you need to talk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- 8255.
Check out:
- Marissa’s piece on how 13 Reasons Why’s depiction of teen suicide has school counselors picking up the pieces
- “13 Reasons Why Is Messed Up and Bad, Also Has a Lesbian Character”
- The Jed Foundation’s talking points for parents and teachers to discuss 13 Reasons Why with children and teenagers
- 13 Reasons Why writer Nic Sheff’s essay for Vanity Fair defending the show’s graphic suicide scene
- Aymann discusses Islam with Republican National Convention attendees in Cleveland
- Aymann’s introduction to his series “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?”
- Episode 1: “I’m Muslim, and I Want to Confront Homophobia at Home”
- Episode 2: “The Real Secret of Ramadan in America”
- Episode 3: “Wearing a Hijab Is Complicated. So Is Deciding to Take One Off.”
- “WTF Is Sharia Law Anyway?”: Yassmin Abdel-Magied, an Aussie Muslim woman, breaks it down
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli