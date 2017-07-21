From Ramadan to the Hijab, How Aymann Ismail’s New Series Tackles Muslim American Experiences

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Aymann Ismail.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Slate’s Aymann Ismail about his new video series, “Who’s Afraid of Aymann Ismail?,” which seeks to uncover new and different perspectives on Muslim American identity today. But first, Veralyn Williams and Marissa Martinelli weigh the pros and cons of Netflix’s controversial 13 Reasons Why, including its depictions of suicide and sexual assault.

If you need to talk, or if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, text the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- 8255.

