With Apologies to Fox News, Ramadan Is More Profound in America Than Anywhere Else

When I watch Fox News in the first days of Ramadan, I realize that this is how a lot of people must see it—as yet another reason to be suspicious of Muslims. But in my 20th year of fasting, I’m starting to realize how unique it is to experience the holy month in America. In some ways, the experience is more profound here than in Muslim-majority countries.

To explain why, I’m going to the guys who might have Ramadan the hardest—the halal cart workers in Manhattan, who labor over hot stoves and delicious food all day. Most of them are immigrants and know what it’s like to observe the month here and abroad. After, as a little nostalgia for my fasting anniversary, I’m heading home to New Jersey to partake in an old family tradition.

