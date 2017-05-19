Represent Dives Into the Dystopian World of The Handmaid’s Tale

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo courtesy Hulu.

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris is joined by Slate staff writer Katy Waldman to talk about race, gender, sexuality, and more in the Hulu adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

( + ) Aisha highlights the episode “New York, I Love You” in the new season of Master of None. And Katy recommends Angela Carter's playful and subversive retellings of Charles Perrault's classic fairy tales, Bluebeard.

( ∆ ) Aisha wishes Charles Barkley’s new documentary series, American Race, didn’t exist. (Here’s her review . ) And Katy is disappointed by the choice to cast a much younger Serena Joy in Hulu’s version of The Handmaid's Tale.

