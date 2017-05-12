 Interview with Master of None’s Alan Yang on Season 2, his Emmys speech, and Trump’s election.

Master of None’s Alan Yang Talks About His Memorable Emmys Speech and How Politics Impacted Season 2, on Represent

Master of None’s Alan Yang Talks About His Memorable Emmys Speech and How Politics Impacted Season 2, on Represent

Slate
Represent
Shining light on the overshadowed in TV and film.
May 12 2017 10:51 AM

Master of None Co-Creator Alan Yang

On his memorable Emmys speech, the show’s love of food, and filming Season 2 in the aftermath of Trump’s election.

Alan Yang
Alan Yang, co-creator of Master of None.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Listen to Represent:

On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Master of None co-creator Alan Yang about everything from his memorable Emmys speech to what impact Trump’s election had on filming the show’s brand new season.

Advertisement

Check out:

Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent

You can email us at represent@slate.com.

Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.

Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli

 

Aisha Harris is a Slate culture writer and host of the Slate podcast Represent.