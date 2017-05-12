Master of None’s Alan Yang Talks About His Memorable Emmys Speech and How Politics Impacted Season 2, on Represent

Master of None Co-Creator Alan Yang
On his memorable Emmys speech, the show’s love of food, and filming Season 2 in the aftermath of Trump’s election.
Listen to Represent:
On this episode of Represent, Aisha Harris talks to Master of None co-creator Alan Yang about everything from his memorable Emmys speech to what impact Trump’s election had on filming the show’s brand new season.
Advertisement
Check out:
- Aisha on how Master of None Season 2 goes bigger and gets better
- The film that inspired the beginning of Master of None’s new season: Bicycle Thieves (1948)
- Master of None Writer Alan Yang calling out Hollywood’s history of Asian representation in a great Emmys speech
- Aziz Ansari talking season 2 of Master of None in Vulture
- A.V. Club on how Master of None goes after everyday sexism and doesn’t miss a beat
- Willa Paskin’s review of the first season of Master of None in Slate
Tell a friend to subscribe! Share this link: megaphone.link/represent
You can email us at represent@slate.com.
Join the conversation on Facebook at Slate Represent, and follow us on Twitter at @SlateRepresent and @craftingmystyle.
Producer: Veralyn Williams
Social media: Marissa Martinelli