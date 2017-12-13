The Man Who Coined “Net Neutrality” Thinks It Can Still Be Saved

What’s Next for Net Neutrality?
The man who coined the phrase reflects on the vote to kill it—and how it could yet be revived.
Listen to If Then by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
On this week’s If Then, Slate’s April Glaser and Will Oremus talk about why everyone is freaking out about Bitcoin. And in the run up to Thursday’s critical net-neutrality decision from the Federal Communications Commission, the hosts speak with Columbia Law professor Tim Wu—who coined the term net neutrality—about why it’s so crucial to save it and what we might expect from legal challenges stemming from Thursday’s announcement.
Stories discussed on the show:
- Slate: “The L.A. Fires are Endangering Towns to the North With Smoke and Ash”
- Slate: “People Who Can’t Remember Their Bitcoin Passwords Are Really Freaking Out Now”
- Slate: “All the Ways the FCC’s Process for Killing Net Neutrality Has Been Really Shady”
- The New York Times: “Why the Courts Will Have to Save Net Neutrality”
- Stratechery: “Pro Neutrality, Anti–Title II”
If Then’s “Don’t Close My Tabs” recommendations:
Podcast production by Max Jacobs.
If Then plugs:
You can get updates about what’s coming up next by following us on Twitter @ifthenpod. You can follow Will @WillOremus and April @Aprilaser. If you have a question or comment, you can email us at ifthen@slate.com.
If Then is presented by Slate and Future Tense, a collaboration among Arizona State University, New America, and Slate. Future Tense explores the ways emerging technologies affect society, policy, and culture. To read more, follow us on Twitter and sign up for our weekly newsletter.