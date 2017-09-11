Introducing Sloane Stephens, Your Delightful U.S. Open Champion

Hang Up and Listen: The Shack Atop a Telegraph Pole Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on NFL opening weekend, Sloane Stephens, and baseball sign-stealing.
Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:
Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Mark Leibovich of the New York Times to discuss the NFL’s opening weekend, and whether NFL owners are ready to dump Commissioner Roger Goodell. Caitlin Thompson of Racquet and the Main Draw podcast also joins to talk about the rise of the American women at the U.S. Open, where Sloane Stephens beat Madison Keys in the final. And Mike Pesca of The Gist comes on the show to discuss the Boston Red Sox’s sign-stealing scheme.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow Mark Leibovich on Twitter.
- In Slate, Ezekiel Elliott wrote about the temporary restraining order that allowed the Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott to take the field.
- Barstool Sports handed out clown-face Roger Goodell towels at Gillette Stadium.
- Follow Caitlin Thompson on Twitter, subscribe to Racquet magazine, and listen to the Main Draw podcast.
- Sloane Stephens beat Madison Keys to win the U.S. Open.
- Four American women made the semifinals.
- Stephens was very excited to win $3.7 million.
- Marin Cogan’s 2013 ESPN the Magazine profile of Stephens.
- Lizzy Goodman profiled Stephens for Elle in 2014.
- Maria Sharapova claims Serena Williams hates her because Sharapova heard her cry in the locker room.
- The New York Times broke the story that the Red Sox were stealing signs using an Apple Watch.
- The Times also broke down how the scheme worked.
- Mike Pesca spieled about the scandal on The Gist.
- In Slate, Steven Goldman argued that Boston’s sign-stealing system was very, very stupid.
- The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes broke down the history of sign-stealing in baseball.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Rougarou:
Stefan’s Rougarou: In praise of Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery, who didn’t change his jersey number.
Josh’s Rougarou: Prodigy’s killer app: sending death threats to baseball players.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk with Caitlin Thompson about her Deadspin story, “I Doped Like Maria Sharapova and It Was Actually Pretty Great.” Visit slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.