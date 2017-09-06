 Author Ann Powers on the sexual power of music.

Where Would Music Be Without Sex?

Where Would Music Be Without Sex?

Sept. 6 2017 7:55 PM

Music Is Sex

From gospel to rock, it’s all about sex.

Musician Little Richard performs onstage at the 2005 TV Land Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2005 in Santa Monica, California.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Did the sexual revolution inspire rock ’n’ roll or vice versa? Was Elvis Presley a knowing sex symbol or a total innocent? Is it true that there are still blue laws on the books against playing “Tutti Frutti” after dark? NPR’s music critic Ann Powers tackles these and other questions in her book, Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music.

