Are NFL Teams Colluding Against Colin Kaepernick?

Hang Up and Listen: The Pray for the Ravens Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on Usain Bolt, Neymar’s record transfer, and Colin Kaepernick.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ProPublica’s David Epstein for a conversation about the career of Usain Bolt and the stigma of doping in track and field. Ken Early of the Irish Times also comes on the show to discuss the motivation behind Brazilian soccer star Neymar’s record-setting transfer to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona. Finally, Josh and Stefan talk about whether NFL teams are colluding against out-of-work quarterback Colin Kaepernick.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Follow David Epstein on Twitter.
- In his final individual race, Usain Bolt finished third in the 100 meters at the track and field world championships, due in part to his slow start.
- Sports Illustrated’s Tim Layden on Bolt’s legacy and the unshakable stain of doping in track.
- In Slate, Adam Willis examines whether Bolt could have run faster.
- Follow Ken Early on Twitter and read his Irish Times column on Brazilian superstar Neymar’s move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.
- In Slate, Eric Betts asks whether Neymar will ever overtake Messi and Ronaldo as the world’s best soccer player.
- Bloomberg View’s Leonid Bershidsky writes that the transfer is bad for soccer but great for Qatar.
- PSG can become a superclub and compete for European glory, Julien Laurens argues in the Guardian.
- The Miami Dolphins signed Jay Cutler instead of Colin Kaepernick.
- The Baltimore Ravens signed an arena-league quarterback instead of Kaepernick.
- Ray Lewis, Malcolm Jenkins, and Derek Carr chimed in on the Kaepernick debate.
- In Sports Illustrated, Michael McCann writes that leaguewide collusion against Kaepernick would be difficult to prove.
- A look at the political donations of Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Lieke Martens:
Josh’s Lieke Martens: Appreciating tennis chair umpire Mohamed Lahyani.
Stefan’s Lieke Martens: Celebrating the first all-black Little League finalist in D.C. and Mo’ne Davis’ recent exploits.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh recap their excellent Citi Open experiences, buoyed by Thai Breaker, diverse crowds, and men’s winner Alexander Zverev—all thanks to the legacy of Arthur Ashe. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Max Cohen.
You can email us at hangup@slate.com.