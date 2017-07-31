Girls Are Steered Away From Baseball. One Team Is Here to Change That.

Hang Up and Listen: The Greyhens Not Grayhens Edition
Slate’s sports podcast on girls in baseball, the death of high-top sneakers, and Scrabble.
In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Jessica Luther to discuss her recent profile of an all-girls youth baseball team and why so few girls play the sport. Writer Dan Nosowitz also comes on the show to talk about the death of the high-top basketball sneaker and how Kobe Bryant allegedly started the trend. Finally, newly crowned North American Scrabble champion Will Anderson discusses UMBELULE and other great plays, and whether hot streaks exist in Scrabble.
Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:
- Read Jessica’s Bleacher Report feature on Girls Travel Baseball.
- Participation rates for girls in baseball haven’t grown.
- A profile of baseball’s U.S. women’s national team.
- Japan has a thriving women’s baseball league.
- The story of Chelsea Baker, a teenage pitching sensation who quit the game before college.
- The organization Baseball for All aims to empower girls through baseball.
- MLB sponsored an all-girls youth baseball tournament in April.
- Read Dan’s story on the rise and fall of the high-top sneaker in Esquire.
- Stephen Curry debuted his new shoe before Game 1 of the NBA Finals in June.
- The new LeBron Soldier 11 shoes and Draymond Green’s new HyperRevs.
- A 2015 profile in USA Today of new North American Scrabble champion Will Anderson.
- The final standings of the 2017 North American Scrabble Championships.
- Julia Turner in Slate on why she believes Boggle is superior to Scrabble.
- See how Stefan did in this year’s Scrabble championship and check out his book Word Freak.
Hang Up and Listen’s weekly DOUBLOONS:
Stefan’s DOUBLOON: The Miracle on 33rd Street, No. 1 on Stefan’s top-five sports moments list (inspired by Johnny Carver’s Twitter).
Josh’s DOUBLOON: Honoring Josh’s top-five athletes of all time, including an honest Roger Federer pick and Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson.
On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss how more pre-Twitter sports moments would have broken Twitter. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.
Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.
Our intern is Max Cohen.
