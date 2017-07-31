Girls Are Steered Away From Baseball. One Team Is Here to Change That.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin:

Advertisement



Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Jessica Luther to discuss her recent profile of an all-girls youth baseball team and why so few girls play the sport. Writer Dan Nosowitz also comes on the show to talk about the death of the high-top basketball sneaker and how Kobe Bryant allegedly started the trend. Finally, newly crowned North American Scrabble champion Will Anderson discusses UMBELULE and other great plays, and whether hot streaks exist in Scrabble.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement



Hang Up and Listen’s weekly DOUBLOONS:

Josh’s DOUBLOON: Honoring Josh’s top-five athletes of all time, including an honest Roger Federer pick and Hall of Famer Rickey Jackson.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh discuss how more pre-Twitter sports moments would have broken Twitter. Visit Slate.com/hangupplus and try it free for two weeks.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

Our intern is Max Cohen.