The Political Gabfest on the President’s Connection to the Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

Aug. 4 2017 1:31 PM
Seth Rich

Photo illustration by Slate.

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and guest host Ruth Marcus from the Washington Post discuss the latest twist in the Seth Rich saga: a lawsuit filed by longtime Fox News commentator Rod Wheeler alleging the network knowingly pushed the fake conspiracy to distract from Russia news.

While David has so far been unwilling to give this story air, it now appears the Trump White House may have been involved. Is it true that Trump wanted this story out there?

