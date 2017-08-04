The Political Gabfest on the President’s Connection to the Seth Rich Conspiracy Theory

Was the President Involved in Peddling the Seth Rich Conspiracy?
The Political Gabfest on a new lawsuit about a retracted Fox News story.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and guest host Ruth Marcus from the Washington Post discuss the latest twist in the Seth Rich saga: a lawsuit filed by longtime Fox News commentator Rod Wheeler alleging the network knowingly pushed the fake conspiracy to distract from Russia news.
While David has so far been unwilling to give this story air, it now appears the Trump White House may have been involved. Is it true that Trump wanted this story out there?
Sign up for Slate Plus to hear this podcast extra, and to get ad-free, extended versions of your favorite Slate podcasts. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.Join Now
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.