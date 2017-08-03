Can John Kelly Tame Trump?

The “Kelly and the Mooch” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about White House chaos, affirmative action, and prosecutors withholding evidence.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and the Washington Post’s Ruth Marcus discuss White House chaos, affirmative action, and prosecutors withholding evidence.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Ashley Parker, Carol D. Leonnig, Philip Rucker, and Tom Hamburger write in the Washington Post: “Trump Dictated Son’s Misleading Statement on Meeting With Russian Lawyer”
- John Podesta writes in the Washington Post: “The Best Advice I Could Have Given to John Kelly: Don’t Do It!”
- Vivian Salama and Jill Colvin report for Associated Press that new chief of staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis have agreed to never be out of the country at the same time.
- Charlie Savage writes in the New York Times: “Justice Dept. to Take on Affirmative Action in College Admissions”
- Charles Lane writes in the Washington Post: “Trump Doesn’t Care About Affirmative Action. So Why Restart the War?”
- Emily Bazelon writes in the New York Times Magazine: “She Was Convicted of Killing Her Mother. Prosecutors Withheld the Evidence That Would Have Freed Her.”
- David Folkenflik writes in NPR: “Behind Fox News’ Baseless Seth Rich Story: The Untold Tale”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: A federal appeals court granted a motion by Democratic state attorneys general to help preserve a key Obamacare subsidy.
- Ruth: The total solar eclipse passing over the United States
- David: The forthcoming Ron Chernow biography of Ulysses S. Grant.
