Should Offensive Speech Be Protected?

Free Speech for All?
The Political Gabfest on two First Amendment rulings by the Supreme Court.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, First Amendment fans Emily, John, and Julia discuss two Supreme Court decisions: one striking down the disparagement clause in federal trademark law, and the other striking down a state law keeping sex offenders off social media.
Should any kind of speech—even that which is disparaging or offensive—be allowed to be trademarked? Does granting a trademark indicate an endorsement of such language? And does this mean that Washington’s NFL team gets to keep its controversial name?
The hosts also discuss whether banning registered sex offenders from social media goes too far.
Sign up for Slate Plus to hear this podcast extra, and to get ad-free, extended versions of your favorite Slate podcasts. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.
Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:
For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.