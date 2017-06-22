Why Do We Allow Gerrymandering Sometimes?

The “Lump of Coal” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the Georgia congressional race, the Senate health care bill, and a Supreme Court case on gerrymandering.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and Julia Ioffe discuss the Georgia congressional race, the Senate health care bill, and a Supreme Court case on partisan gerrymandering.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- David Weigel writes in the Washington Post: “Georgia’s Lesson: All Politics Is Tribal”
- Jonathan Chait writes in New York: “This Might Be the Worst Democratic Freak-out Ever”
- Margot Sanger-Katz writes in the New York Times: “G.O.P. Health Plan Is Really a Rollback of Medicaid”
- Adam Liptak writes in the New York Times: “Justices to Hear Major Challenge to Partisan Gerrymandering”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: The release of the video of a recently-acquitted Minnesota police officer shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop.
- John: Slaughterhouse Five and the Protecto Bible.
- Julia: Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.