Why Do We Allow Gerrymandering Sometimes?

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and Julia Ioffe discuss the Georgia congressional race, the Senate health care bill, and a Supreme Court case on partisan gerrymandering.

Emily: The release of the video of a recently-acquitted Minnesota police officer shooting Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

John: Slaughterhouse Five and the Protecto Bible.

Julia: Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson’s testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

