The Political Gabfest on What to Make of the Kathy Griffin Photo Scandal

In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, hosts Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz clash over comedian Kathy Griffin’s bloodied Donald Trump head. Everyone enjoys a bit of righteous indignation, but how justified was the uproar over the Trump effigy? Was it simply a crass, unfunny joke, or are the conservative pundits on to something? The hosts also check for their own aggrievement hypocrisy.