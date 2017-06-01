Why Did Jared Kushner Want a “Back Channel” to Russia?

The “Jared Went to Him” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about Jared Kushner, the Paris climate accord, and President Trump’s European trip.
To listen to the discussion, use the player below:
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Jared Kushner, the Paris climate accord, and President Trump’s European trip.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Ellen Nakashima, Adam Entous, and Greg Miller write in the Washington Post: “Russian Ambassador Told Moscow That Kushner Wanted Secret Communications Channel With Kremlin”
- Maggie Haberman, Mark Mazzetti, and Matt Apuzzo write in the New York Times: “Kushner Is Said to Have Discussed a Secret Channel to Talk to Russia”
- Jonathan Swan writes in Axios: “Scoop: Trump Tells Confidants U.S. Will Quit Paris Climate Deal”
- Alison Smale and Steven Erlanger write in the New York Times: “Merkel, After Discordant G-7 Meeting, Is Looking Past Trump”
- David Frum writes in the Atlantic: “Trump’s Trip Was a Catastrophe for U.S.-Europe Relations”
- Fred Kaplan writes in Slate: “Making Enemies Out of Friends”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: A Wall Street Journal article by Jennifer Levitz about Maine releasing nonviolent prisoners to fill a labor shortage during tourist season.
- John: A Brookings report by Benjamin Wittes and Jonathan Rauch titled “More Professionalism, Less Populism: How Voting Makes Us Stupid, and What to Do About It.”
- David: A New Yorker article by Margaret Talbot titled “The Addict Next Door” and a Rebecca Solnit piece titled “The Loneliness of Donald Trump.”
(Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.
Topic ideas for next week? You can tweet suggestions, links, and questions to @SlateGabfest (#heygabfest). (Tweets may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
Become a fan of the Political Gabfest on Facebook. We post to the Facebook page throughout the week, so keep the conversation going by joining us there. Or follow us @SlateGabfest. The email address for the Political Gabfest is gabfest@slate.com. (Email may be quoted by name unless the writer stipulates otherwise.)
For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment the hosts discuss the Kathy Griffin photo controversy. Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at slate.com/gabfestplus.
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.