Why Did Jared Kushner Want a “Back Channel” to Russia?

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss Jared Kushner, the Paris climate accord, and President Trump’s European trip.

Emily: A Wall Street Journal article by Jennifer Levitz about Maine releasing nonviolent prisoners to fill a labor shortage during tourist season.

John: A Brookings report by Benjamin Wittes and Jonathan Rauch titled “More Professionalism, Less Populism: How Voting Makes Us Stupid, and What to Do About It.”

David: A New Yorker article by Margaret Talbot titled “The Addict Next Door” and a Rebecca Solnit piece titled “The Loneliness of Donald Trump.”

