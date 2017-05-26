Does President Trump’s Awful Budget Actually Matter?

The “Glowing Orb” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the budget, Trump’s trip abroad, and a Supreme Court ruling on gerrymandering.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Ben Casselman writes in FiveThirtyEight: “Trump’s Budget Is Built on a Fantasy”
- Anne Applebaum writes in the Washington Post: “Trump’s Bizarre and Un-American Visit to Saudi Arabia”
- Jack Moore writes in Newsweek: “Trump Cancels Visit to Ancient Masada Site After Israel Refuses Helicopter Landing”
- Adam Liptak writes in the New York Times: “Justices Reject 2 Gerrymandered North Carolina Districts, Citing Racial Bias”
- Mark Joseph Stern writes in Slate: “Clarence Thomas Joins Liberals, Shocks World”
Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:
- Emily: Alec MacGillis’ New York Times Magazine feature “Jared Kushner’s Other Real Estate Empire”
- John: Stories from The Book of Amazing History about the history of the elevator.
- David: Old Crow Medicine Show’s fantastic cover of Bob Dylan’s Blonde on Blonde.
Podcast production by A.C. Valdez. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.