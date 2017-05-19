 Donald Trump believes exercise drains the body’s finite resources.

The Political Gabfest on What to Make of Trump’s Strange Theory of Exercise

The Political Gabfest on What to Make of Trump’s Strange Theory of Exercise

Slate
Political Gabfest
Slate's weekly political roundtable.
May 19 2017 6:05 PM

Trump’s Insane Theory About Exercise

The Political Gabfest on what to make of the president’s comments about fitness.

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

Illustration by Robert Neubecker

President Trump doesn’t believe in exercise, according to various reports, because he thinks people are born with a finite store of energy. In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, hosts Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and Jacob Weisberg tackle Trump’s theory and extol the joys and benefits of exercise. If Trump exercised, would he maybe be less angry on Twitter?

Join Slate Plus to Listen to This Podcast

Sign up for Slate Plus to hear this podcast extra, and to get ad-free, extended versions of your favorite Slate podcasts. Membership starts at just $5 a month. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Your Slate Plus podcast feed

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.