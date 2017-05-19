The Political Gabfest on What to Make of Trump’s Strange Theory of Exercise

Trump’s Insane Theory About Exercise
The Political Gabfest on what to make of the president’s comments about fitness.
President Trump doesn’t believe in exercise, according to various reports, because he thinks people are born with a finite store of energy. In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Thursday’s edition of the Political Gabfest, hosts Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and Jacob Weisberg tackle Trump’s theory and extol the joys and benefits of exercise. If Trump exercised, would he maybe be less angry on Twitter?
