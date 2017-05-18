How Does Trump React to the Torrent of News?

The “Witch Hunt” Edition
Listen to Slate’s show about the maelstrom around Trump’s presidency, Roger Ailes, and Attorney General Sessions’ war on drugs.
On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, Emily Bazelon, David Plotz, and Trumpcast’s Jacob Weisberg discuss the maelstrom around Trump’s presidency, Roger Ailes, and Attorney General Sessions’ war on drugs.
Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:
- Greg Miller and Greg Jaffe write in the Washington Post: “Trump Revealed Highly Classified Information to Russian Foreign Minister and Ambassador”
- Michael Schmidt writes in the New York Times: “Comey Memo Says Trump Asked Him to End Flynn Investigation”
- Adam Entous writes in the Washington Post: “House Majority Leader to Colleagues in 2016: ‘I Think Putin Pays’ Trump”
- Carl Hulse writes in the New York Times: “On Washington: Unity Was Emerging on Sentencing. Then Came Jeff Sessions.”
Here is this week’s cocktail chatter:
- Emily: Artist and former inmate Ndume Olatushani.
- Jacob: The Eastern European oral history Secondhand Time: The Last of the Soviets
- David: The incredible cover story in the Atlantic “My Family’s Slave.”
Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank. Links compiled by Kevin Townsend.