What’s Changed After a Year of #MeToo Stories?

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina is joined by Slate staffer Lili Loofbourow and Georgetown University professor Marcia Chatelain to reflect on what the fight over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination can tell us about the state of #MeToo a year on. Did the movement lay the groundwork for coverage of the allegations against him, or does his confirmation show how little has changed since the Harvey Weinstein story broke last October? Next, they take on Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born—and try to reconcile the appeal of the movie (and Lady Gaga) with the troubling power dynamics at its center. Finally, they evaluate a new California law that will require more women on corporate boards. Is this the right way to increase diversity, and should the upper tiers of businesses really be the focus of feminism?