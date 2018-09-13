What the Response to the U.S. Open Final Reveals

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Rachelle, and Anna weigh in on Julia Salazar, the New York state Senate candidate whose campaign emphasized her credentials as a Colombian immigrant from a working-class background—almost none of which seems to be true. They discuss the bizarre controversies that have emerged, whether the scrutiny is sexist, and how Salazar fits into wider conversations about diversity in politics. Next, post-#MeToo comebacks for the men accused of sexual misconduct have been discussed and debated for months—but less attention has been paid to the return of their alleged victims. How were their careers impacted, and what, if anything, does Hollywood owe them now? Finally, the hosts unpack the events of the U.S. Open final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, looking at the way Serena has historically been treated, the umpire’s own track record, and how it was all portrayed in the media afterward.