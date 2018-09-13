 The Waves on Julia Salazar, women’s comebacks, and Serena Williams.

What the Response to the U.S. Open Final Reveals

What the Response to the U.S. Open Final Reveals

Sept. 13 2018

The “Smashing Her Racket” Edition

Serena Williams argues with referee Brian Earley during her finals match against Naomi Osaka at the 2018 U.S. Open on Saturday.

Chris Trotman/Getty Images for USTA

Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Rachelle, and Anna weigh in on Julia Salazar, the New York state Senate candidate whose campaign emphasized her credentials as a Colombian immigrant from a working-class background—almost none of which seems to be true. They discuss the bizarre controversies that have emerged, whether the scrutiny is sexist, and how Salazar fits into wider conversations about diversity in politics. Next, post-#MeToo comebacks for the men accused of sexual misconduct have been discussed and debated for months—but less attention has been paid to the return of their alleged victims. How were their careers impacted, and what, if anything, does Hollywood owe them now? Finally, the hosts unpack the events of the U.S. Open final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, looking at the way Serena has historically been treated, the umpire’s own track record, and how it was all portrayed in the media afterward.

Slate Plus: Is it sexist to make fun of “man flu”?

Other items discussed on the show:

Recommendations:

