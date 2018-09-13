What the Response to the U.S. Open Final Reveals

The “Smashing Her Racket” Edition
The Waves on Julia Salazar, women’s comebacks, and Serena Williams.
Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:
Listen to the Waves via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
On this week’s episode of the Waves, Christina, Rachelle, and Anna weigh in on Julia Salazar, the New York state Senate candidate whose campaign emphasized her credentials as a Colombian immigrant from a working-class background—almost none of which seems to be true. They discuss the bizarre controversies that have emerged, whether the scrutiny is sexist, and how Salazar fits into wider conversations about diversity in politics. Next, post-#MeToo comebacks for the men accused of sexual misconduct have been discussed and debated for months—but less attention has been paid to the return of their alleged victims. How were their careers impacted, and what, if anything, does Hollywood owe them now? Finally, the hosts unpack the events of the U.S. Open final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, looking at the way Serena has historically been treated, the umpire’s own track record, and how it was all portrayed in the media afterward.
Slate Plus: Is it sexist to make fun of “man flu”?
Other items discussed on the show:
- “Everything to Know About the Julia Salazar Controversies,” by Gabriella Paiella, in the Cut
- “An Arrest? An Affair? Keith Hernandez? Just Another Day in the Julia Salazar Campaign,” by Jesse McKinley, in the New York Times
- “This Is the Story of How a Campaign Goes Off the Rails,” by Tana Ganeva, in Rolling Stone
- “Socialist ‘Vessel’ Julia Salazar Soldiers On in Brooklyn," by Emma Whitford and David Colon, in the Daily Beast
- “Peter Jackson: I Blacklisted Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino Under Pressure From Weinstein,” by Molly Redden, in the Guardian
- “Les Moonves Was Obsessed With Ruining Janet Jackson’s Career, Sources Say,” by Yashar Ali, in HuffPost
- “The ‘Subtweeting Your Spouse’ Edition,” by Noreen Malone, Hanna Rosin, and June Thomas, in Slate
- "At U.S. Open, Power of Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka Is Overshadowed by an Umpire’s Power Play," by Sally Jenkins, in the Washington Post
- “Serena Williams and the Game That Can’t Be Won (Yet),” by Rebecca Traister, in the Cut
- “Hang Up and Listen: The Let’s Talk About Serena Edition,” by Josh Levin and Vann R. Newkirk II, in Slate
- Being Serena on HBO
- “That Racist Serena Williams Cartoon Is Sadly Illustrative of Australian Cartoonists,” by Rachel Withers, in Slate
Recommendations:
- Rachelle: Nancy Meyers’s It’s Complicated
- Anna: The documentary Crime + Punishment
- Christina: The Coup’s album Sorry to Bother You
This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.
The Waves plugs: Please remember to like our Facebook page. Send your emails to thewaves@slate.com. Tell us what we should cover in the next episode.