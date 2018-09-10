 Serena Williams and LeBron James’ The Shop on Hang Up and Listen.

How to Think About the Confrontation Between Serena Williams and Carlos Ramos at the U.S. Open

How to Think About the Confrontation Between Serena Williams and Carlos Ramos at the U.S. Open

Slate
Hang Up And Listen
Slate's sports podcast.
Sept. 10 2018 5:17 PM

Hang Up and Listen: The Let’s Talk About Serena Edition

Slate’s sports podcast on Serena Williams and the 2018 U.S. Open. Plus, a conversation about LeBron James’ The Shop.

160606_hual_podcastart_02

Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Josh Levin and Vann R. Newkirk II:

Subscribe in iTunesRSS feedDownloadPlay in a new tab

Advertisement

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook here:

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin and guest host Vann Newkirk of the Atlantic are joined by the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas to talk about what happened in the 2018 U.S. Open final between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, and how we should think about the confrontation between Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos. They’re also joined by Slate’s Derreck Johnson for an assessment of LeBron James’ new HBO series The Shop.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

Advertisement

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly turnover backpacks:

Vann’s turnover backpack: Will the success of the Mike Bryan/Jack Sock doubles team make Mike’s twin brother Bob Bryan sad?

Josh’s turnover backpack: When he got to Miami, was LeBron James striving for a Celtics-esque eight-peat?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh, Vann, and Derreck Johnson discuss the just-released Kevin Durant/LeBron James hip-hop collaboration “It Ain’t Easy.”

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.

Josh Levin is Slate’s editorial director.

Vann R. Newkirk II is a staff writer at the Atlantic, where he covers politics and policy.