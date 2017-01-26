Are You Man Enough to Be a Nurse?

The DoubleX Gabfest “I Know What A Uterus Looks Like Now ” Edition
Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on the Women’s March on Washington, men avoiding “feminine” jobs, and Republican men who think women have it better than men.
On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone and Slate Outward editor June Thomas cover the Women’s March on Washington with Jezebel writer Kara Brown. Then they discuss men who’re unwilling to take “feminine” jobs, then nurse Avi Zenilman joins them to share his perspective. Finally, the gabbers chat about Republican men who think women have it better than they do right now.
Slate Plus: Is Underarm Hair Sexist?
Other items discussed in the show:
- “The Best, Nastiest Protest Signs From the Women’s March on Washington,” by Forrest Wickman in Slate
- “I Want to Trust the Women’s Marchers,” by Kara Brown in Jezebel
- Civil Disobedience, by Henry David Thoreau
- The End of Men, by Hanna Rosin
- “Why Men Don’t Want the Jobs Done Mostly By Women,” by Claire Cain Miller in the New York Times
- “Job Listings That Are Too ‘Feminine’ for Men,” by Claire Cain Miller in the New York Times
- “Republican Men Say It’s a Better Time to Be a Women Than a Man,” by Claire Cain Miller in the New York Times
- Angry White Men, by Michael Kimmel
DoubleX recommendations:
June: The Open Yale course “Early Modern England, Politics, Religion, and Society Under the Tudors and Stuarts” and the BBC radio player mobile app now available in the U.S. for iPhone and Android.
Hanna: “The Netherlands Welcomes Donald Trump,” and Peaky Blinders on Netflix.
Noreen: The film 20th Century Women.
This podcast was produced by Jordan Bell. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.
