 The Women’s March on Washington, men avoiding feminized jobs, and GOP men with strange ideas.

Are You Man Enough to Be a Nurse?

Are You Man Enough to Be a Nurse?

Jan. 26 2017 11:54 AM

The DoubleX Gabfest “I Know What A Uterus Looks Like Now ” Edition

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest on the Women’s March on Washington, men avoiding “feminine” jobs, and Republican men who think women have it better than men.

Slate DoubleX Gabfest illustration

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

Listen to the DoubleX Gabfest by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone and Slate Outward editor June Thomas cover the Women’s March on Washington with Jezebel writer Kara Brown. Then they discuss men who’re unwilling to take “feminine” jobs, then nurse Avi Zenilman joins them to share his perspective. Finally, the gabbers chat about Republican men who think women have it better than they do right now.

Slate Plus: Is Underarm Hair Sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

June: The Open Yale course “Early Modern England, Politics, Religion, and Society Under the Tudors and Stuarts” and the BBC radio player mobile app now available in the U.S. for iPhone and Android.

Hanna: “The Netherlands Welcomes Donald Trump,” and Peaky Blinders on Netflix.

Noreen: The film 20th Century Women.

This podcast was produced by Jordan Bell. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

DoubleX plugs:

Noreen Malone is a senior editor at New York magazine.

Hanna Rosin is the co-host of NPR’s Invisibilia and a founder of DoubleX . She is also the author of The End of Men. Follow her on Twitter.

June Thomas is a Slate culture critic and editor of Outward, Slate’s LGBTQ section. 