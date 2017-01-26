Are You Man Enough to Be a Nurse?

Illustration by Deanna Staffo

On this week’s DoubleX Gabfest, Invisibilia co-host Hanna Rosin, New York magazine’s Noreen Malone and Slate Outward editor June Thomas cover the Women’s March on Washington with Jezebel writer Kara Brown. Then they discuss men who’re unwilling to take “feminine” jobs, then nurse Avi Zenilman joins them to share his perspective. Finally, the gabbers chat about Republican men who think women have it better than they do right now.

Slate Plus: Is Underarm Hair Sexist?

Other items discussed in the show:

DoubleX recommendations:

Noreen: The film 20th Century Women.

This podcast was produced by Jordan Bell. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.

