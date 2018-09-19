Help! I Love My Partner, but I’ve Fallen for My Co-Worker Too.

Prudence is joined this week by Grace Lavery, an assistant professor of English at University of California–Berkeley. Her first book, Quaint, Exquisite: Victorian Aesthetics and the Idea of Japan, will be released in 2019, and she is currently working on a book on the idea of technique. Together, Prudie and Grace take on letters about what to do when your new favorite skirt elicits unwanted reactions from strangers and friends, how to handle the urge to make your mundane tasks at work more titillating, what to do when your pill-popping husband is no longer welcome at family events, how to deal with a workplace crush when you also love your long-term partner, and finally, what to say to your parents when they show up empty-handed to your toddler’s birthday.