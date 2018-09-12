Help! My Sister Seems Determined to Stay Miserable, Even When I Offer Help.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined this week by Portland, Oregon–based author and technology expert Brook Shelley. Brook works for Turbine Labs and chairs the board for Basic Rights Oregon. Together, they tackle letters about what to do when your stressed-out sister won’t stop complaining, how to handle guilt for not being “lesbian enough,” what actions to take when your racist uncle yells at his biracial stepdaughter, and how to tell your boyfriend that you faked every orgasm in their relationship.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Brook discuss a letter writer who is triggered every time she hears yelling in her rowdy college town and what to do when your sister takes advantage of your family’s kindness.

