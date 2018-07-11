Help! I Miss My Family, but I Can’t Go Back to Being Treated Unfairly.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by tommaso79/iStock.

Prudence is joined this week by Pulitzer Prize–winning author Jennifer Egan, whose latest book is Manhattan Beach. They take on letters about what to expect from bosses when you have abusive co-workers, how to deal with depression after having multiple miscarriages, and how to keep your family in your life after you’ve had to leave home.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Jennifer discuss an additional letter about how to talk to your sisters after years of unkindness and teasing.

