Help! My In-Laws Refuse to Get Their Dog Neutered.

Prudence is joined this week by stand-up comedian and returning guest Myq Kaplan, who hosts the new podcast Broccoli and Ice Cream. Together, they take on questions about how to decide whether your partner is being vulnerable or controlling in a polyamorous relationship, what to do if you think you might be racist, how to appease your mother about minuscule wedding invite details when she is paying, and whether you should kidnap a dog to get it fixed.