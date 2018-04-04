Help! My Wife Changes “Harry Potter” to “Harriet Potter.” Is This Bad for Our Daughter?

Prudence is joined by Margie Omero, a Democratic pollster and co-host of the bipartisan podcast The Pollsters. First up, my life feels unglamorous and the TV shows I watch just make me bitter—how can I address this? Next, I have a great relationship with my mother, but she owes me money I need for rent. Then, my wife often changes the gender of traditional men-dominated stories when she reads them to our daughter, and I worry this could be jarring for her when she is able to read them for herself.