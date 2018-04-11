Help! A Mom in My Carpool Group Isn’t Pulling Her Share. Should We Kick Her Out?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined by Krystal Farmer, who loves Twitter, podcasts, and emo music. First, my partner will no longer accompany me to my family’s gatherings because of the “redneck BS” he hears—what should I do?

Next, my family won’t turn off their Alexa device when we stay there, even though it really creeps us out—are we being unreasonable? And finally, I’m in a group of single moms who help each other with carpooling and child care, and there’s one mother who seems to have fallen on hard times and just isn’t cutting it anymore. Should we kick her out?

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.