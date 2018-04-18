Help! Is It OK That My Friend Sampled Expensive Nuts in the Grocery Store and Didn’t Buy Any?

Prudence is joined this week by Paola Dayanan, a TV-obsessed HR professional from northern Virginia. First, I’ve taken some time off from work because I’m struggling with anxiety after two devastating losses, and now my manager thinks I should look for a different job—what should I do? Next, I watched in horror as I watched a friend grab handfuls of expensive bulk snacks while walking through the grocery store without paying—isn’t that stealing? Then, a friend group questioned my sexuality after some brief comments I made, and now I’m wondering if this is worth revisiting with them.