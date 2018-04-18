 Dear Prudence podcast: The “Expensive Bulk Food Grazer” edition.

Help! Is It OK That My Friend Sampled Expensive Nuts in the Grocery Store and Didn’t Buy Any?

Help! Is It OK That My Friend Sampled Expensive Nuts in the Grocery Store and Didn’t Buy Any?

Slate
Dear Prudence
Advice on manners and morals.
April 18 2018 7:00 AM

Dear Prudence: The “Expensive Bulk Food Grazer” Edition

My friend grabbed handfuls of nuts at the store and ate them without paying. Help!

180417_prudienuts

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Thinkstock.

Prudence is joined this week by Paola Dayanan, a TV-obsessed HR professional from northern Virginia. First, I’ve taken some time off from work because I’m struggling with anxiety after two devastating losses, and now my manager thinks I should look for a different job—what should I do? Next, I watched in horror as I watched a friend grab handfuls of expensive bulk snacks while walking through the grocery store without paying—isn’t that stealing? Then, a friend group questioned my sexuality after some brief comments I made, and now I’m wondering if this is worth revisiting with them.

Listen now:

Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast

Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks.

Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast

Copy this link and add it to your podcast app:

For full instructions see the Slate Plus podcasts FAQ.

Advertisement

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Max Jacobs.

And there’s more ...

Slate Plus members get more Dear Prudence. Every week, Mallory Ortberg answers more questions from readers, for members only. Members also get complete, ad-free episodes of the Dear Prudence podcast, and a host of other benefits—and they help support Slate’s journalism.

Membership starts at just $35 your first year. Join today.

Join Slate Plus