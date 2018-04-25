Help! My Friend Desperately Wants a Job at My Company, but I Don’t Want Her Here.

Dear Prudence: The “Calculated Incursion on My Workplace” Edition
My friend keeps applying for open positions at my company but hasn’t asked if it’s OK with me. Help!
Prudence is joined this week by Kayla Whaley, a writer living outside Atlanta with a focus on disability, sexuality, and the body.
First, I love my job, but I’m anxious that a close friend keeps applying for positions at my company. Next, I’m in a long-term and long-distance relationship in which communication is sometimes difficult, so we can go weeks without talking—is it time to break up? My close friend is experiencing terrible anxiety and texts me throughout the day, but I don’t know how much longer I can provide this kind of support. And lastly, I’m still feeling hurt from comments a stranger on the street made toward me in passing.
Listen now:
