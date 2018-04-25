Help! My Friend Desperately Wants a Job at My Company, but I Don’t Want Her Here.

First, I love my job, but I’m anxious that a close friend keeps applying for positions at my company. Next, I’m in a long-term and long-distance relationship in which communication is sometimes difficult, so we can go weeks without talking—is it time to break up? My close friend is experiencing terrible anxiety and texts me throughout the day, but I don’t know how much longer I can provide this kind of support. And lastly, I’m still feeling hurt from comments a stranger on the street made toward me in passing.