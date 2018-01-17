Help! Can I Continue Having an Affair With a Celebrity Without Getting Hurt?

Prudence is joined this week by Charlotte Shane, author, essayist, and co-founder of TigerBee Press. First up: My sister keeps comparing my desire to have a child with adopting a cat. How do I handle attending friends’ engagement parties and weddings when I am still single and not feeling the festive spirit? I’ve been having an affair with a famous person for years, but do I need to alter my expectations? And finally, my wife got a great job in a distant city, but the kids and I don’t want to leave—are we jerks?