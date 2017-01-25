Help! My Mom Survived Cancer—and Now She Uses It as an All-Purpose Excuse.

Photo illustration by Slate. Image by Creatas Images/Thinkstock.

Prudie says it’s OK to ghost your social media followers but not a child who thinks you’re her family. Then, MTV News writer Jane Coaston joins in to advise on:

What to do if your mom uses surviving cancer as an excuse to spoil your kids.

How to tell a family friend her husband is being a creep.

How to make your extroverted family and introverted boyfriend get along.

How to tune out a loud co-worker.

And how to ask a sibling to chip in for your mom’s care.

Finally, Prudence outlines more of the “lost at sea” dating handbook.

Listen now:

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Production by Audrey Dilling.