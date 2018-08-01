How Did Fortnite Become a Cultural Phenomenon?

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 515 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

This week, the critics weigh in on Mission: Impossible—Fallout, directed by Christopher McQuarrie. They discuss how the installment fits in the 22-year-old franchise and what sets it apart from other action movies. Next, Fortnite is the most popular game on the planet. The gabbers discuss their experiences playing, Fortnite as a cultural phenomenon, and what makes an “it” game, with the help of Slate’s Dawnthea Price. Finally, the hosts unpack the much-buzzed-about New York Times Magazine profile “The Big Business of Being Gwyneth Paltrow,” examining the reasons for Goop’s success and what the company’s—and the culture’s—ethos of aspiration does to the rest of us.

Dana: Shuggie Otis’ album Inter-fusion and Doug Liman’s Edge of Tomorrow starring Tom Cruise

Julia: The Hamilton Original Broadway Cast Recording, Pavement’s cover of “No More Kings,” an anti-endorsement of Schoolhouse Rock: America Rock, and an appeal to listeners: Do you know of any fun civic texts for kids that are representative of our sense of American history today?

Stephen: The ice cream at Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook, New York; Caroline Rose’s album LONER; the act of poaching an egg in a microwave; and Dizzy Gillespie’s Gillespiana

