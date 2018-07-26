How to Help Your Kid When Her Other Parent Is a Jerk, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Guy in a Gorilla Suit” Edition
Slate’s parenting podcast on what to do when your ex is a lousy parent.
On this week’s episode, Slate Culture Gabfest panelist Dana Stevens joins Carvell and Gabe to answer a question from a mom whose ex-husband is being a lousy father to their daughter, and another from an aunt who is disconcerted by her niece’s relentless self-criticism on the tennis court. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Dana recommends her favorite movies to watch with your kids.
Recommendations:
- Gabe recommends the Witches of Benevento series
- Carvell recommends No Weigh!: A Teen's Guide to Positive Body Image, Food, and Emotional Wisdom
- Dana recommends the current movies Eighth Grade and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.