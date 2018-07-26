 Slate’s parenting podcast on helping kids cope with a disappointing father.

How to Help Your Kid When Her Other Parent Is a Jerk, on Slate’s Parenting Podcast

Slate
Mom and Dad Are Fighting
July 26 2018 2:00 PM

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Guy in a Gorilla Suit” Edition

Listen now:

Listen to Mom and Dad Are Fighting on Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

On this week’s episode, Slate Culture Gabfest panelist Dana Stevens joins Carvell and Gabe to answer a question from a mom whose ex-husband is being a lousy father to their daughter, and another from an aunt who is disconcerted by her niece’s relentless self-criticism on the tennis court. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, Dana recommends her favorite movies to watch with your kids.

Recommendations:

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Gabriel Roth is a Slate senior editor and the editorial director of Slate Plus.

Dana Stevens is Slate’s movie critic.

Carvell Wallace is a father, writer, and podcaster in Oakland, California. He is a co-host of Slate’s Mom and Dad Are Fighting and has bylines in the New Yorker, GQ, New York Times Magazine, and others. The complete first season of his podcast on race in America, Closer Than They Appear, is available now.