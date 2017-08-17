The Culture Gabfest on This Year’s Best Books for the Beach

Books for the Beach
The Culture Gabfest on what to read before summer’s end.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, Dana, Julia, and Aisha discuss books at the beach with Slate’s book critic Laura Miller.
What should one look for in a beach-adjacent read? Should it be light or heavy? Glossy or gripping? The hosts recommend some of their favorite page-turners for whatever you’re up to this summer.
