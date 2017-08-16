Finding the Humor in Imminent Nuclear Annihilation

Illustration by Robert Neubecker.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the HBO comedy Insecure with Slate producer Veralyn Williams, including how it focuses on female friendship and its casual depiction of the black experience. Then, the gabbers discuss Stanley Kubrick’s classic Dr. Strangelove, its relevance to the news of the past week, and what makes it still such a biting comedy after so many years. Finally, Laura Miller joins in to discuss a recent battle on Twitter over a young adult novel called The Black Witch.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Aisha: Queen Sugar, particularly the character Darla

Julia: the Flightview app

Outro: “Them Changes” by Thundercat

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.