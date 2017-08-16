Finding the Humor in Imminent Nuclear Annihilation

The Culture Gabfest “Hella Doomed” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Insecure, Dr. Strangelove, and a major controversy rocking the world of YA Twitter.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 465 with Aisha Harris, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the HBO comedy Insecure with Slate producer Veralyn Williams, including how it focuses on female friendship and its casual depiction of the black experience. Then, the gabbers discuss Stanley Kubrick’s classic Dr. Strangelove, its relevance to the news of the past week, and what makes it still such a biting comedy after so many years. Finally, Laura Miller joins in to discuss a recent battle on Twitter over a young adult novel called The Black Witch.
Endorsements
Aisha: Queen Sugar, particularly the character Darla
Julia: the Flightview app
Dana: Paths of Glory
Outro: “Them Changes” by Thundercat
