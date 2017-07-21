The Culture Gabfest Guide to Building Sandwiches That Won’t Ruin America

On Mayonnaise
A Culture Gabfest guide to that most controversial of condiments.
In the Slate Plus bonus segment of Wednesday’s edition of the Culture Gabfest, Dana, Stephen, and Julia clash over mayonnaise—yes, really. On the heels of a discussion about a controversial column by David Brooks that linked sandwiches with declining social mobility, the critics reflected on the culinary merits of mayo and other condiments.
Plus, other exclusive Culture Gabfest condiment tips: how to improve a PB&J, what else to pair with peanut butter, and a far superior way to make a potato salad—without mayonnaise, of course.
