Searching for the Humanity in Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 461 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.

And join the lively conversation on the Culturefest Facebook page.

Advertisement



On this week’s Slate Plus, Dana, Julia, and Stephen talk about mayonnaise and other condiments.

Go to Slate.com/cultureplus to learn more about Slate Plus and join today.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the new film Baby Driver from director Edgar Wright, about a young man named Baby who works as a getaway driver. How does it fit into Wright’s oeuvre, and is there anything more below the very stylish surface? Next, they’re joined by Slate pop critic Jack Hamilton to pour over Jay Z’s new album 4:44 and consider what it adds to the narrative about Beyoncé and Jay Z. Finally, the gabbers dig into David Brooks’ latest op-ed about sandwiches and the American dream.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Advertisement



Endorsements

Dana: The films of Martin Landau, including Ed Wood and Crimes and Misdemeanors

Julia: Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Advertisement



A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “Prologue” from the original Broadway cast recording of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.