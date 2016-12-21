The Wonder of Stevie’s Most Creative Period

Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 431 with Dan Kois, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens with the audio player below.

This week on Slate Plus, Dan makes Dana and Stephen revisit their past opinions to re-evaluate them.

On this week’s Slate Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the movie Rogue One, the newest addition to the Star Wars film franchise, and contemplate whether it works as a standalone success or if it falls under the shadow of its predecessors. Next, the gabbers consider the new comedy-mystery series on TBS, Search Party, about a group of friends searching for an old college acquaintance who has gone missing. Are these characters irredeemable narcissists, or are they simply lost in adulthood? Last, it’s Wonder Week here at Slate, where we’re taking an opportunity to celebrate one of the greatest musicians alive: Stevie Wonder. Pop critic Jack Hamilton joins the Gabfest to discuss Slate’s Wonder Week coverage and the artist’s incredible creative streak from 1972–76.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Dana: Poe Poe Poe Poe Poe Poe Poe by Daniel Hoffman

Dan: Pedro Almodovar’s new film Julieta

Stephen: Teenage Fanclub’s new album Here

A Slate Plus Special Feature: The Slate Podcast Endorsement-O-Matic (Almost) every product recommended on every Slate podcast since the dawn of creation.

Outro: “I’m in Love“ by Teenage Fanclub

You can email us at culturefest@slate.com.

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our intern is Daniel Schroeder.